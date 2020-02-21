Suspect sought in double stabbing Friday near Northgate Centre
Edmonton police are looking for a suspect after two people were stabbed near Northgate Centre Friday.
Victims suffered serious but non-life-threatening stab wounds
Edmonton police are looking for a suspect after two people were stabbed near Northgate Centre Friday.
Police were called at 12:50 p.m. to an altercation outside of the mall in which two people, both male, were stabbed.
The male suspect then fled on foot, police said.
The victims were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.