Suspect sought in 3 gropings in north Edmonton

Three groping assaults against female pedestrians in north Edmonton in May and July may be related, police say.

The incidents occurred in the Newton and Beverly neighbourhoods with two of the assaults reported on May 16 and the third on July 15.

In each case, a suspect reportedly ran up behind a female, groped her and fled.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his 30s, tanned, medium height with an athletic build and short, darker hair.

He was wearing khaki shorts and a dark-coloured T-shirt.

A vehicle of interest, a newer model Chevrolet Silverado, was observed near where two of the assaults took place.

On one of the occasions it was pulling a unique trailer.