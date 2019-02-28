Man, 65, fighting for life after violent assault in southeast Edmonton

Edmonton police are looking for witnesses after a "violent, random assault" in southeast Edmonton left a 65-year-old man fighting for his life.

Police say the alleged assault happened Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to a call for assistance at approximately 3:30 p.m. near 48th Street and 22nd Avenue in the Pollard Meadows neighbourhood. Police found the man on the ground and he was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains in hospital in critical condition.

Homicide investigators have taken a male suspect into custody.

Anyone who may have witnessed an altercation on the footpath near the southeast corner of 23rd Avenue and 50th Street is urged to contact police.