Man, 65, fighting for life after violent assault in southeast Edmonton
Edmonton police are looking for witnesses after a "violent, random assault" in southeast Edmonton left a 65-year-old man in critical condition.
Police have suspect in custody
Police say the alleged assault happened Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to a call for assistance at approximately 3:30 p.m. near 48th Street and 22nd Avenue in the Pollard Meadows neighbourhood. Police found the man on the ground and he was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains in hospital in critical condition.
Homicide investigators have taken a male suspect into custody.
Anyone who may have witnessed an altercation on the footpath near the southeast corner of 23rd Avenue and 50th Street is urged to contact police.
