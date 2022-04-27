Suspect in custody after second attack at LRT station

Police have arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for two violent incidents at Edmonton LRT stations.

Edmonton police have charged a 20-year old man with aggravated assault after an elderly woman was pushed onto an LRT track early Monday evening.

Sharda Devi Naidu, 78, remains in hospital as a result of her injuries and faces possible leg amputation, her brother told CBC News.

"The damage to her leg was pretty severe," Ram Mudalier said. "It is getting to be very, very dangerous for women who are travelling alone."

The victim and her assailant did not know each other.

Her alleged assailant was arrested the next day and is accused of trying to attack a man with a weapon at a different LRT station.

Mudalier said he was told that his sister was in a glass-enclosed area at the Health Sciences/Jubilee LRT station when a man began to verbally harass her. She pulled out her phone and threatened to call police as she made her way to the platform.

Sharda Devi Naidu is recovering in hospital after she was pushed onto LRT tracks Monday night by a stranger. (Submitted by Ram Mudalier)

Mudalier said that's when his sister was pushed onto the tracks.

Edmonton police circulated a photo of the suspect.

On Tuesday afternoon transit security dispatchers spotted the same man on their cameras allegedly attacking a 53-year old man with a weapon at the downtown Churchill station

Peace officers held the suspect until police arrived.

The suspect is charged with possession of a weapon and assault with a weapon in connection with the Churchill station incident. He's also accused of aggravated assault related to the attack on Naidu.

"We need more peace officers on the system," local transit union president Steve Bradshaw told CBC News. "We know that it takes resources. If it's important to city council to do that, they'll find the resources to do it.

"But we need to get it done."

According to statistics posted by Edmonton police, so far this year they have responded to 133 violent incidents at LRT and transit centres, which is an average of almost five per day.