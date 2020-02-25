Suspect in 2014 Edmonton killing arrested in B.C. after throwing rocks at vehicles

Police in Maple Ridge, B.C., have arrested a suspect in the killing of Demetrios Karahalios in Edmonton's Oliver neighbourhood six years ago.

Karahalios, 48, a cook at two Jasper Avenue bars, was found dead in his Oliver-area home on March 8, 2014.

In September of that year, a Canada-wide warrant was issued for a 47-year-old suspect wanted for second-degree murder.

In a news release Tuesday, Ridge Meadows RCMP said the suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon after drivers on the Golden Ears Bridge called police about a man throwing rocks "and other unknown items" at moving vehicles.

Demetrios Karahalios was killed in his Oliver home six years ago. A suspect in his death, wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, was arrested last week in Maple Ridge, B.C. (Facebook)

An RCMP officer tried to talk to the man but heavy rush-hour traffic made it difficult to approach him, police said.

The man then jumped over a sidewalk barricade and began walking in the middle of moving traffic. A constable ran across three lanes of traffic, pushing the man to safety before arresting him for mischief.

Investigators later learned the man had been wanted for the 2014 killing in Edmonton.

The case illustrates that "no call is too small," an RCMP inspector said in the news release.

"There was no way for these citizens to know what this man was possibly involved with but, because they took the time to make a police report we now have this alleged murder suspect in custody," Insp. Allison Good said.

Staff Sgt. Ryan Tebbs of the Edmonton police historical crimes section thanked B.C. citizens and the RCMP constable for their roles in the apprehension of the suspect.

The suspect is being transported to Edmonton for court processing, RCMP said.