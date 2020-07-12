Man wanted in Edmonton 'suspicious death' found dead in British Columbia

A 39-year-old suspect in an Edmonton woman's death was found dead in British Columbia late Saturday.

Early Saturday, officers found a deceased woman in a suite in a condo building at Mullen Road and Mullen Place in south Edmonton. Deeming the death suspicious, Edmonton police put out a call for public tips on the whereabouts of a 2019 white Toyota Tacoma. Investigators said the truck may be connected to the woman's death, and warned anyone who spotted it not to approach the vehicle or driver.

Late Saturday, RCMP in Sicamous, B.C., located the truck, and found the male suspect, deceased, a short distance away from the vehicle. In a news release Sunday, Edmonton police said B.C. authorities will conduct an autopsy on the man. Edmonton police will maintain control of the investigation into the woman's death. That autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Edmonton police say they will work closely with Sicamous investigators, but said homicide detectives are not looking for any additional suspects.