Suspect charged in fatal stabbing near downtown Edmonton on Oct. 31

UPDATE: Edmonton police charged a 26-year-old man with second-degree murder on Nov. 9, according to news release issued on Nov. 12. Police say they are not looking for any other suspects in the stabbing death of Jordan Turnbull.

A 27-year-old man found unresponsive on Alex Taylor Road near downtown Edmonton on Saturday, Oct. 31, was a victim of homicide, an autopsy has determined.

Jordan Turnbull died from sharp force injury, Edmonton police said in a news release on Nov. 5. An autopsy was performed two days earlier, police said.

Just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, downtown division officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of Alex Taylor Road, south of Jasper Avenue.

Police found a man who was unresponsive and not breathing.

Officers performed CPR until Emergency Medical Services arrived, but the man died at the scene.