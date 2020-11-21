Skip to Main Content
Suspect arrested in central Edmonton death: police
Edmonton·New

Suspect arrested in central Edmonton death: police

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 49-year-old man in the Boyle Street neighbourhood.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday

CBC News ·
EPS is investigating the death of a 49-year-old man. (CBC)

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 49-year-old man in the Boyle Street neighbourhood.

EMS were called to a suite in a residence at 103rd Avenue and 95th Street at about 9:30 p.m., but called police when they arrived "due to the circumstances," according to a news release from Edmonton police.

A suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending, police said. 

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now