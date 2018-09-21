Edmonton AM busts a gut with sushi-eating showdown
Throwing in the white napkin was not an option
The secret to speed-eating an entire plate of sushi? It's all about your chewing technique.
Avoiding the post-meal fish sweats and belly bloat? That's something we haven't mastered yet.
Down your gullet
Inspired by a real sushi-eating contest happening at Nagoya Japanese Cuisine on Saturday, Edmonton AM decided to stage it's own showdown — and things got competitive.
Guest host Tara McCarthy, along with producers Stefan Opryshko and Clare Bonnyman (AKA Snackchecker), faced off in the sushi-munching match.
There was a barrage of ripped denim, paisley bandanas, plastic bibs and smack-talk before the three broke out their chopsticks and began to bust a gut.
Each tried to coax more than a dozen pieces of rice and raw fish down their gullets.
The three nigiris, four makis, and six salmon rolls were not easy to swallow, but throwing in the white napkin was not option.
The secret to speed-eating a plateful of sushi really, really fast? "More denim, more dreams coming true." Tune in at 7:20 for more - 93.9FM/740AM, or use the CBC Radio app. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/speedysushi?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#speedysushi</a> <a href="https://t.co/NS37UInipW">pic.twitter.com/NS37UInipW</a>—@EdmAMCBC
It must have been all that denim. Stefan was named victor in our sushi munching match! 🍣 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yegfood?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yegfood</a> <a href="https://t.co/XW0CbTKbsc">pic.twitter.com/XW0CbTKbsc</a>—@EdmAMCBC