Edmonton AM busts a gut with sushi-eating showdown
Against their better judgement, Edmonton AM staged its own sushi munching match.

Throwing in the white napkin was not an option

Guest host Tara McCarthy, along with producers Stefan Opryshko and Clare Bonnyman faced off in the sushi-munching match. (Wallis Snowdon/CBC)

The secret to speed-eating an entire plate of sushi? It's all about your chewing technique.

Avoiding the post-meal fish sweats and belly bloat? That's something we haven't mastered yet.

Down your gullet 

Inspired by a real sushi-eating contest happening at Nagoya Japanese Cuisine on Saturday, Edmonton AM decided to stage it's own showdown — and things got competitive.

Guest host Tara McCarthy, along with producers Stefan Opryshko and Clare Bonnyman (AKA Snackchecker), faced off in the sushi-munching match.

There was a barrage of ripped denim, paisley bandanas, plastic bibs and smack-talk before the three broke out their chopsticks and began to bust a gut.  

Each tried to coax more than a dozen pieces of rice and raw fish down their gullets.  

The three nigiris, four makis, and six salmon rolls were not easy to swallow, but throwing in the white napkin was not option.

It was all over in three minutes and 19 seconds. And only one competitor would conquer the contest.  

