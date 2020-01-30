Surveillance footage could hold key for investigators probing city's first homicide of 2020

Edmonton homicide detectives are urging gas stations in the city to check their surveillance footage from Sunday night as they continue to investigate the city's first homicide of 2020, police said Wednesday.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services called police around 10 p.m. Sunday about a fire in the area of 126th Avenue and 73rd Street.

Officers who arrived at the scene found the body of Aaron Watt, 24.

A short time later, police were called to the scene of a vehicle fire north of the Evergreen mobile home park near 173rd Avenue and Meridian Street, police said in a news release.

There they located a burned-out, silver 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander.

Homicide investigators believe the scenes are connected.

An autopsy Tuesday deemed Watt's death a homicide. However, the cause of death is not being released by police for investigative reasons.

Anyone who witnessed someone buying or filling a red, plastic five-litre Sceptor gasoline jerry can between the hours of 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Sunday, is asked to contact police. The person may have been travelling in a 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander.

Police are also asking gas stations to review their surveillance footage and check for any sales transactions for a five-litre Sceptor jerry can between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Edmonton police investigating a homicide want to hear from anyone who may have seen a Mitsubishi Outlander similar to this on Sundfay night. (Supplied by Edmonton Police Service)