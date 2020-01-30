Surveillance footage could hold key for investigators probing city's first homicide

Edmonton homicide detectives are urging gas stations in the city to check their surveillance footage from Sunday night as they continue to investigate the city's first homicide, police said Wednesday.

The body of 24-year-old Aaron Watt was found in the area of 126th Street and 73rd Avenue at around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Officers the same night were called to the scene of a vehicle fire north of the Evergreen mobile home park near 173rd Avenue and Meridian Street, police said in a news release.

There they located a burned-out silver 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander.

Homicide investigators believe the scenes are connected.

An autopsy Tuesday deemed Watt's death a homicide, however the cause of death is not being released by police for investigative reasons.

Anyone who witnessed someone buying or filling a red plastic, five-litre Sceptor gasoline jerry-can or a 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander between the hours of 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Sunday should contact police.