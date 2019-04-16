'Most surreal': Woman delivers stranger's baby in Edmonton grocery store parking lot

Tamala Peters was sidetracked by something unexpected while shopping for groceries on a quiet Wednesday in Edmonton: a woman in the throes of labour.

Peters never made it to the aisles of the produce section that afternoon but instead delivered a baby girl in the parking lot.

"I was just standing there; I'm just in shock; I can't believe I just delivered a baby and I have baby goo all over me," Peters said in an interview Tuesday with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"It was the most surreal experience."

Peters' family had driven in from their home in Leduc and pulled into the parking lot of an Edmonton Superstore on the afternoon of April 3 when they heard a woman screeching in pain.

Peters' fiancé went over to investigate but quickly realized he was out of his league.

"She was screaming to him, 'Call 911, the baby is coming.'

"He was immediately waving for me to come over. He was frantically waving for me to come over."

'Put on your catcher's mitt'

The woman, who was wedged in the front seat of her truck, was moments away from giving birth. She was wailing from the contractions and struggling to maneuver inside the small cab of her pick-up truck.

"The woman was kind of wedged in her truck," Peters said. "I'm at the woman's side and she's like, 'It's coming, it's coming.'

"I'm trying to take her pants down and she's so pregnant and she's so tight in the truck and I couldn't get the seat down to recline at all.

I'm quite sure that the pants were just holding the baby in there. - Tamala Peters

By the time Peters was able to remove the stranger's maternity jeans, the baby's head was already crowning.

"I'm just trying to take her pants down and by the time I got them down, the baby came out, I'm literally catching the baby," Peters said.

"I'm quite sure that the pants were just holding the baby in there."

Peters was once a paramedic, but hasn't worked in the field since her first daughter was born more than 18 years ago. She had never attended a birth in the field, let alone delivered a baby.

"It all comes back to you and I've had two kids myself. The baby was coming, you pretty much just had to put your catcher's mitt on and catch."

When Peters realized the newborn wasn't breathing, her training kicked in. She gently turned the infant over to clear its airways of mucus.

'Pretty spectacular'

When the baby let out a big, healthy cry, it was a huge relief. Peters swaddled the child in her jacket and did her best to soothe the distressed mother.

"I'm just holding onto the baby close and trying to keep it warm until the ambulance comes," Peters said. "I couldn't move it anywhere because mom was still attached to the little critter.

"By that time, we were bombarded with three ambulances, two fire trucks and a police officer."

Tamala Peters was honoured with a certificate and a stork pin for her role in the unusual birth. (Tamala Peters)

The paramedics clamped off the umbilical cord and took the baby to the ambulance, and began treating the mother

A dazed Peters was left to her own devices in the parking lot.

"The paramedics came over, they gave me some towels to clean up and I said, 'What was it? I don't even know what I delivered.

"They said it was a baby girl and she is doing good."

Alberta Health Services has acknowledged Peters role in the unusual birth. She was awarded with a stork pin, which honours paramedics who have participated in the successful field delivery of an infant.

With the help of provincial health officials, Peters has been trying to make contact with mother and baby.

"I don't even know the lady's name. I never got to the point of introducing myself," she said. "Just getting the chance to meet them would be pretty spectacular.

"I would love to stay in contact with them. It's something that changes your life."