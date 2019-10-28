'Super slippery' Edmonton road conditions lead to 14-vehicle pileup

Slick road conditions led to a 14-vehicle pileup on Edmonton's Sherwood Park Freeway on Sunday evening.

Police received the first call to the crash in the eastbound lanes of the freeway between 75th Street and 50th Street just after 7:30 p.m., Edmonton Police Service Staff Sgt. Lukas Komar said.

Only minor injuries were reported in the pileup.

Wet weather and a drop in temperature left roads across the city "super, super slippery," Komar said.

At least three other collisions were reported in the city's southwest within a two-hour span Sunday evening, Komar added, all due to the road conditions.

Several collisions

Alberta 511, which is responsible for the Alberta government's official road reports, reported several collisions in the Edmonton region Sunday evening due to icy road conditions.

Motorists are being warned about icy patches along the QEII as the temperature drops and are encouraged to drive according to road conditions.