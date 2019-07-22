Review of sunshine list legislation resumes after Alberta election

A legislated review of the act governing the so-called "sunshine list" on public sector salaries resumed on Monday, giving MLAs another chance to end the exemption given to physicians.

Marlin Schmidt, NDP MLA for Edmonton-Gold Bar, wants to see how other jurisdictions handle the issue. He hopes the committee can come up with a solution as he thinks Albertans have a right to know how much doctors are making.

"It would be interesting to see how other jurisdictions are doing it, if they're tackling the problem at all," Schmidt told reporters after Monday's meeting. "Maybe we can draw on some best practices from other jurisdictions."

But it isn't clear whether the committee, or the UCP government, will have the appetite to tackle such a tricky issue.

The Public Sector Compensation Transparency Act, which governs the sunshine list, was passed in 2015 by the previous NDP government, of which Schmidt was a member. The act requires the Alberta government to publish annually the salaries of publicly-funded employees who earn above a set threshold.

Schmidt admits his government didn't come up with a solution about how to report physician earnings so they weren't included.

Many doctors bill provincial health plans for each service they provide. They run their practices out of that amount so they argue what they bill isn't an accurate reflection of their take-home pay.

"It's complicated," Schmidt said.

Schmidt and the other MLAs on the Standing Committee on Resource Stewardship asked legislature staff on Monday to provide them with a review of how other provinces handle their sunshine lists.

The committee will be provided with a technical briefing on the current act when it meets next in September.

British Columbia discloses how much physicians bill the province each year with a caveat that the amount doesn't take into account what doctors spend on offices and staff.

In Ontario, doctors' billings are not publicly disclosed in the sunshine list. The Toronto Star fought a five-year court battle to force the province to release that information.

Alberta's Public Sector Compensation Transparency Act is legislated to be reviewed every four years. The current process started in the spring but was interrupted when the legislature dissolved in March for the provincial election.

The committee on resource stewardship has resumed the review. Once it is completed, the committee will submit a report with recommendations for the legislative assembly to consider.

Before the election, 13 stakeholders and one private individual shared their views on the act.

MLAs agreed on Monday to solicit more feedback with a deadline of Sept. 9.