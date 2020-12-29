2 workers killed as dozer collides with truck at Suncor mine

Two workers died Monday after a dozer collided with a light truck at a northern Alberta oilsands mine.

The workers were killed at the Fort Hills mining operation around 5:30 p.m., Suncor spokesperson Jennifer Lomas told CBC News.

Both were employees of ClearStream Mining which provides mining services at the site located 90 kilometres north of Fort McMurray.

Occupational Health and Safety officials are investigating, Lomas said. RCMP were also called to the scene.

Lomas said the company officials are deeply saddened by the deaths. She said grief counselling is being offered to all employees.

"Mining operations have been stood down while the investigation is underway and the rest of the site is focused on critical work only at this time," she said.

"It's a very sad situation. Our thoughts and deep condolences go out to the family and friends of these individuals."

The Fort Hills operation, an open-pit truck and shovel mine, is one of the largest in the Wood Buffalo region and is capable of producing up to 14,500 tonnes of oil sand per hour.

It's not known how long operations will be paused during the investigation.