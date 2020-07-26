Suncor facing environmental charges in connection to Strathcona County refinery

Suncor Energy Inc. is facing seven environmental charges in connection with its Strathcona County refinery.

Jess Sinclair, the press secretary for Alberta's minister of environment and parks, said in a news release Sunday that the charges relate to a July 2018 incident at the facility.

All of the charges are contraventions of the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act — one charge each of releasing a substance into the environment that may cause an adverse effect and failing to report the release in a timely manner, and five counts of contravening a term or condition of approval.

The company is scheduled to appear in court in Sherwood Park on July 29.