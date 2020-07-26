Suncor facing environmental charges in connection to Strathcona County refinery
Suncor Energy Inc. is facing seven environmental charges in connection with its Strathcona County refinery.
The company will be in court July 29
Suncor Energy Inc. is facing seven environmental charges in connection with its Strathcona County refinery.
Jess Sinclair, the press secretary for Alberta's minister of environment and parks, said in a news release Sunday that the charges relate to a July 2018 incident at the facility.
All of the charges are contraventions of the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act — one charge each of releasing a substance into the environment that may cause an adverse effect and failing to report the release in a timely manner, and five counts of contravening a term or condition of approval.
The company is scheduled to appear in court in Sherwood Park on July 29.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.