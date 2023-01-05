Suncor and contractor plead guilty in 2021 drowning death of oilsands worker

The death of a 25-year-old man who drowned in a tailings pond after the dangerously thin ice beneath his bulldozer collapsed has resulted in a total of $745,000 in fines against two companies.

Suncor and Christina River Construction pleaded guilty to a single count each under the Alberta Occupational Health and Safety Act in the death of Patrick Poitras.

Poitras, 25, was operating a John Deere bulldozer on Jan. 13, 2021, at Suncor's base mine, about 30 kilometres north of Fort McMurray, when the ice beneath the machine gave way.

Three days later, his body was pulled from the pond.

Following an appearance in Fort McMurray Provincial Court Friday, Suncor and Christina River Construction — the contractor that employed Poitras — face a total penalty of $745,000.

In November, 28 charges were initially laid against the companies. However, a joint submission for sentencing was accepted by the court Friday after all the other charges were withdrawn.

Poitras' father, Marcel Poitras, says the sentence brings him little comfort. All the charges initially levied against the companies should have been pursued, he said.

"You can't put money on a life, that I know," Poitras said in an interview Monday.

"But those companies, they have to ensure the safety of workers … How many people die every year, for safety?"

Suncor's safety record has been facing increased criticism. At least 12 workers have died at its Alberta oilsands operations since 2014.

Poitras said the increased scrutiny is justified. He hopes his son's legacy will ensure no one else working in the oilsands is exposed to deadly hazards on the job.

"The companies should look at the deaths," Poitras said Monday. "I hope it's going to be the last one but I don't know if that's going to happen ... I don't want them to take another life."

Suncor pleaded guilty to a count that acknowledges that it failed to manage the work in a way that would protect workers from hazards.

According to the agreed statement of facts, the company admits that previous measurements done on the ice had shown it was too thin to bear the weight of the machine.

Christina River pleaded guilty to a count that details a contractor's duty to ensure the safety of its workers. The company admits that it failed to confirm the ice was 17 inches thick, as required under site's safety regulatory guidelines.

Poitras was working to clear snow from the frozen tailings pond on the day he drowned.

Patrick Poitras died after the bulldozer was operating plunged through the ice of an oilsands tailings pond. He was 25. (Patrick Poitras/Facebook) Court heard the ice was not strong enough to support the machine and was too thin for responding emergency crews to access the submerged bulldozer.

As part of the sentence, the companies must pay for a series of projects intended to honour Potrais' legacy, and improve safety in the oilsands.

Suncor has been ordered to pay a total $420,000. Of the total fine, $370,000 will be given to to the David and Joan Lynch School of Engineering Safety and Risk Management at the University of Alberta. The money will help fund research into the hazards of work in the oilsands and developing best practices for preventing serious injury and death on site.

Christina River Construction must pay a total of $325,000. Of the fine, $200,000 will go to Keyano College in Fort McMurray to fund the creation of a Patrick Poitras memorial scholarship and a memorial safety award in his name. The programs will benefit students training to work as heavy equipment operators. The remaining $75,000 will be used to subsidize safety courses.

Poitras, of Saint-André, N.B,. moved out west to work in the oilsands at age 21, but had plans to soon return home to the east coast for good.

Poitras said he remains haunted by the horrible way his happy, hard-working son died. He said the penalties levied in court fall short of honouring the senseless loss of his child's bright future.

"I've had so many jobs, but the one I loved the most was to raise my child," he said.

"I want to have my son back."