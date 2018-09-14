Worker killed at Fort Hills oilsands mine north of Fort McMurray

A worker is dead following an incident Monday at a Suncor oilsands mine in northern Alberta.

The worker was killed Monday afternoon at the Fort Hills site about 90 kilometres north of Fort McMurray.

Occupational Health and Safety said it was notified and investigators were dispatched to the scene Monday night.

OHS spokesperson Vivian Binnema told CBC News the incident is under investigation but provided no additional details.

Fort Hills is an open-pit truck and shovel mine about 525 kilometres north of Edmonton.