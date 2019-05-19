Mother of 5 killed in hit-and-run on Sunchild First Nation
A 39-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run on the Sunchild First Nation early Friday, RCMP said.
RCMP investigating Friday morning hit-and-run
Rocky Mountain House RCMP continue to investigate the hit-and-run death of a woman on the Sunchild First Nation.
The woman killed Friday morning was a 39-year-old mother of five, police said in a news release Saturday afternoon.
She was walking on the nation's main road around 3 a.m. when she was hit by a vehicle, which drove away, police said.
Emergency crews responded, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
RCMP are asking anyone with information about the hit-and-run to contact them.
The Sunchild First Nation is about 60 kilometres northwest of Rocky Mountain House.