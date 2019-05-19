Mother of 5 killed in hit-and-run on Sunchild First Nation

Rocky Mountain House RCMP continue to investigate the hit-and-run death of a woman on the Sunchild First Nation.

The woman killed Friday morning was a 39-year-old mother of five, police said in a news release Saturday afternoon.

She was walking on the nation's main road around 3 a.m. when she was hit by a vehicle, which drove away, police said.

Emergency crews responded, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP are asking anyone with information about the hit-and-run to contact them.

The Sunchild First Nation is about 60 kilometres northwest of Rocky Mountain House.