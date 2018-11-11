RCMP investigate man's death on Sunchild First Nation
A man is dead after being found injured Friday night on Sunchild First Nation.
RCMP were called to the community around 60 kilometres northwest of Rocky Mountain House at around 9 p.m. for a report of an injured man.
He sustained serious, life-threatening injuries from an altercation, RCMP said in a media release Sunday.
He was taken to hospital where he later died. He has not been identified.
Police took several suspects into custody from a home in the O'Chiese First Nation, around 20 kilometres north of Sunchild, the release said.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Edmonton.
RCMP's major crimes unit continues to investigate.