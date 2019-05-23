Loved ones honour Alberta mother of five killed in hit-and-run

There is an image that haunts Whitney Bradshaw after a hit-and-run took the life of her mom.

"Every time I close my eyes it's all I can think about," said Bradshaw, 19. "I just keep seeing her laying there and it breaks my heart."

Bradshaw's mother, Debbie Bird, 39, was struck by a vehicle early Friday morning while walking along an unlit road on Sunchild First Nation, about 60 kilometres northwest of Rocky Mountain House, Alta. She was found by a family who called police.

RCMP are investigating several tips but have no suspects, a spokesperson said Wednesday.

Bradshaw, whose dad died two years ago, urged anyone with information to contact police.

"I just really hope whoever did this to her gets caught," said Bradshaw, the oldest of Bird's five children, who considered her mom her best friend.

Bird's youngest child is 15 months.

Debbie Bird (top) with Whitney Bradford (bottom) and her younger daughter. (Debbie Bird/Facebook) "It's hard to put her to bed at night without my mom because she's just so used to falling asleep in my arms," said Bradshaw, her voice breaking.

Bradshaw spoke to CBC from Paul Band First Nation, where Bird grew up. Relatives gathered for Thursday's funeral where they took comfort in sharing wonderful memories of Bird.

Bradshaw said her mom was very loved — a woman with a bright personality, always doing the best she could for her children.

Bird frequently posted photos online of the stews, soups and bannock she delighted in making for her spouse and kids. Sometimes she cooked a little extra to take over to the elders at the health centre.

"Before I couldn't even boil rice in the pot. Now I know how to make bread, cakes and I know how to do all these things because of her," said Bradshaw.