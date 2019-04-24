Biotech lab kits, exoskeletons and more: Tech summit comes to Edmonton

Innovative tech companies and organizations converged on the Edmonton Convention Centre to explore how technologies like artificial intelligence and digital medicine can be used in daily life.

The two-day SingularityU Canada Summit wrapped up Wednesday.

Oren Berkovich, CEO of the summit, said Edmonton is a fitting place for a tech conference because of local advancements of artificial intelligence related to machinery.

"We're bringing some of the best minds to Edmonton and seeing how this is becoming a global hub for researchers in AI," Berkovich said.

"I think this is really the opportunity we need to double down on and where we see the highest increase in demand for talent."

Companies at the summit are involved in medical technology, robotics and construction.

A kit developed by Amino Labs of Lethbridge, Alta., is being used to students about biotechnology in the classroom. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

School lab kits

Lethbridge company Amino Labs has developed kits to teach students and beginners about genetic engineering, which is the manipulation of an organism's genes.

"We democratised those scientific processes, the equipment and the experience to make something that anyone could use," said CEO Julie Legault.

"Biotechnology is really broad so you can make medicine. You can make biofuels. You can make ink dyes. You make GMOs and food."

The lab kits are being distributed to junior and high schools.

Curt Guenther, an estimator with KERR Interior Systems, displays an exoskeleton the company uses to give its workers extra support when working on ceilings. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

Exoskeleton for working on ceilings

Kerr Interior Systems, an Edmonton construction company, showed off an exoskeleton purchased from an American company.

The company has been using the product to relieve stress on the back and shoulders of its workers when putting up ceilings.

"We've been throwing some ideas around and looking for ways to give us an edge, help our guys out a little bit," said Ben Cowell, a site foreman.

"We want to keep people working longer, more hours in a day or longer in their life or career. If they've got injuries, like shoulder injuries, it would obviously help for that as well."

He said the exoskeleton can provide 10 to 15 pounds in extra support per arm.

Troy Hickerson, left, co-founder of Active For Good rides a stationary bike to symbolize the non-profit's efforts of turning calories into cash used to support malnourished children. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

Philanthropy calorie burning

Active For Good is using calorie-counting technology to sponsor children who are suffering from malnutrition in developing countries.

The company's app allows people to track their calories and turn it into funds for the food packets, which are paid for by sponsors.

The food packets — which contain a mixture of peanuts, sugar and dairy solids — are sent to countries where child malnourishment is an issue.

"These [food packets] are 500 calories used by Unicef, World Food Program and Doctors Without Borders. It's really a life-saving intervention for kids under six," said Troy Hickerson, co-founder of Active For Good.

"Our goal is to provide more of them. On the other side, we need to get more active. We've got calories to burn, so by bringing those concepts together we can kind of help both sides."

