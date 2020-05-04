Edmonton chalk artist spends hours leaving cartoon creations for children

Jeff Maruniak doesn't mind seeing his hard work wash away in the rain.

The freelance artist, who regularly spruces up sidewalks in southeast Edmonton's Summerside neighbourhood with detailed chalk drawings, loves working outdoors with few space constraints.

The way he sees it, every time it rains, he gets a brand new canvas.

"And it's a very public form of art," he said Monday in an interview with CBC's Radio Active.

"It's like your own gallery, right outside your house."

Edmonton's Jeff Maruniak is using his skills with the chalk to show support to Albertans during these tough times. 6:09

Often neighbours make a point of walking by his place, just to see if he has drawn anything new.

Maruniak said he draws a lot of cartoon characters because children recognize and enjoy them.

Lately, he has been taking inspiration from current events.

He dedicated a recent drawing to families and businesses dealing with the aftermath of the Fort McMurray flooding.

"I wanted to bring awareness to what they're going through and hopefully get people to give a hand if they can," he said.

Another recent drawing — a tribute to health-care workers doing their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic — portrayed a doctor carrying the world on his shoulders.

The artist often brings along his young daughter, who enjoys drawing with her dad.

"It's always good to instill good values in our children," Maruniak said.

The average chalk drawing takes the artist about five hours to complete.

He posts pictures of his work on social media, but children and neighbours in Summerside are his primary audience.

"I do it for the community and anyone who's driving around," he said.