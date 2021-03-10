Summer vacations causing rural Alberta bed and ER closures, health minister says

Health Minister Tyler Shandro is blaming summer vacations for staff shortages that have forced bed closures and reduced ER coverage in rural hospitals over the next few months.

AHS has announced bed closures in Edson and St. Paul, and temporary closures of emergency rooms in Boyle, Elk Point, Rocky Mountain House and Fairview. Recently, 18 seniors at a continuing care home in the village of Galahad were moved to facilities in other communities. AHS says the service cuts are due to a shortage of physicians and nurses.

Edmonton-City Centre MLA David Shepherd, the NDP critic for health, said Shandro and the UCP government is to blame due to its battle with the Alberta Medical Association, which has prompted some physicians to leave Alberta.

He also blamed the government's reluctance to impose COVID-19 public health restrictions for overtaxing the health-care system, prompting the diversion of health-care staff away from rural areas.

"Part of the staffing pressure is absolutely due to this government's failure to contain the third wave of COVID-19," Shepherd said at a news conference prior to Tuesday's question period.

"Jason Kenney and Tyler Shandro continually acted last and acted least in Alberta, ended up with the highest rate of infection anywhere in Canada or the United States, and now rural families are paying the price for their incompetence."

Shandro did not make himself available to take questions from the media on Tuesday.

In question period, Shandro responded to Shepherd by accusing the Opposition of hypocrisy. He said rural areas saw facility service cuts and physician shortages when the NDP was in government. Shandro said staffing is always a challenge this time of year.

"They know that it's more difficult in the summer months when people take vacation," Shandro said.

"They know that the pandemic has made it much more difficult for staffing to occur and especially finding locum coverage for smaller sites."

Last Friday, Alberta Health Services sent a memo informing stakeholders that 10 of 30 acute care beds at the St. Therese-St. Paul Healthcare Centre and five of 12 beds at the Elk Point Healthcare Centre would be closed until August 31.

The emergency department in Elk Point won't have physician coverage on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The hospital in Westlock stopped perform C-sections until July 12 due to a physician taking medical leave. Mothers requiring C-sections will be sent to the Barrhead Healthcare Centre and the Sturgeon Community Hospital in St. Albert.

AHS announced on June 2 that six of its 25 acute care beds at the health centre in Edson will be closed from June 7 to Sept.1.