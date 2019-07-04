From surfing to Segways, no shortage of ideas for Edmonton visitors or staycationers

As sure as mosquitoes bite at dusk, rainbows appear after a thunderstorm and candy floss ends up in your hair — No? Just me then? — summer means visitors.

And if you're hosting, you need ideas.

This summer, two of Edmonton's major attractions, the Muttart Conservatory and Fort Edmonton Park, are both closed for major upgrades. Construction crews have taken over downtown and the rain isn't making things easier.

But Renee Williams, director of international market development for Edmonton Tourism, says there is still plenty to do.

"What we're really trying to do is showcase all the things that you can do despite any of the construction going on, or any of the renovations going on," Williams told CBC Radio's Edmonton AM on Thursday.

"So we certainly work hard to push some of our new bright, bold attractions that have popped up."

Topping that list is the Royal Alberta Museum, which opened last fall in its new downtown location at 9810 103a Ave. Nearby is the Art Gallery of Alberta, which gives visitors a good "two-in-one opportunity," Williams said.

Williams said international marketing efforts play up elements such as direct air access from European countries and the natural beauty of Alberta's Prairie and mountain regions. "It's really neat to be able to push our parks, our outdoor spaces, the river valley — and of course we're a gateway to the northern Rockies," she said.

Here are a few of her ideas for things to do this summer in Edmonton.

The Edmonton Street Performers Festival returns to the city on July 5. (CBC)

Festivals

"This weekend is where a lot of it kicks off, the big summer ones," Williams said.

Free Will Shakespeare festival continues through July 14, Sand on Whyte carries on through July 7, while Friday marks the start of both the International Street Performers Festival and the Whyte Avenue Art Walk.

A full list of festivals and other events is available at Explore Edmonton.

Outdoors

Edmonton's river valley, with more than 160 kilometres of pathways and 20 major parks, is the big star of outdoor opportunities. Williams suggested the River Valley Adventure Company for Segway tours or bike rentals, while Urban Pedal offers people-powered brewery district tours.

"Those kinds of activities and experiences work really well with our tourists and they're really quite interested to check those out," she said.

Head east of town to check out culture and history and the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village, or visit Elk Island National Park to hike, explore, canoe or camp.

Day trip to Elk Island National Park. (Gareth Hampshire CBC News)

Indoors

What if it is raining outside? (And given the last few weeks, that's starting to feel like a sure bet.) In addition to the aforementioned museum and art gallery, Williams is a big fan of Telus World of Science — which is particularly good for families, she said — as well as West Edmonton Mall.

"One of the neatest things you can do at the mall is surfing," she said. "Where else are you going to go to surf on the Prairies? Head out to West Ed, you can have a full day there from shopping to dining and whatever."

Local wanderings

You can check out a live performance at any number of city venues, Williams said, or take visitors to some of the city's thriving and walkable commercial districts, such as 124th Street and Whyte Avenue.

"You can get a light lunch on a patio somewhere, or go check out some local boutiques, hit the farmer's market if it's a weekend," she said. "So those are kind of my top picks for when I've got friends visiting town."

