Alberta heat wave continues on first official day of summer
It’s expected to be another scorching day in Edmonton and it's going to be a long one.

Expect a sweltering summer solstice

CBC News ·
Edmontonians are sweating it out under a heat warning for a third day in a row. (Canadian Press)

The capital region remained under a heat warning for the fourth day in a row Thursday, as residents of the Northern Hemisphere celebrated summer solstice — the first day of summer and the longest day of the year.

Communities across northern Alberta, including Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Cold Lake and High Level have been under heat warning since Sunday. Edmonton, St. Albert, Sherwood Park were added to the warning Monday.

Environment Canada said daily highs near or exceeding 29 C and minimum overnight temperatures near 14 C or above would continue Thursday.

Above average seasonal temperatures are expected to continue through the weekend.

Environment Canada issues heat warnings when high temperatures or humidity could pose a higher risk of heat illnesses.

People are advised to limit time spent outdoors, drink lots of water, and monitor for symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

The summer solstice happens every year between June 20 and June 22 when the sun reaches its highest elevation in the Northern Hemisphere, making it the longest day of the year with a stretch of sunlight that lasts for more than 17 hours.

