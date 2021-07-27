Summer program has Red Deer kids reading, writing and getting ready for Grade 3

CBC Edmonton and CBC Calgary have teamed up to launch a pop-up Red Deer bureau to help us tell your stories from central Alberta with reporter Heather Marcoux bringing you the news from Red Deer and the surrounding area. Story ideas and tips can be sent to heather.marcoux@cbc.ca

​​Red Deer Public Schools is marking the 10th anniversary of its summer Reading College program.

Each year, the program sees children who are between second and third grade spend July at Red Deer Polytechnic to receive support from educators and recent graduates of the post-secondary institution's education program.

Last year the Reading College was conducted virtually. This July, 64 kids are on campus — reading, writing and having a ton of fun.

About 500 children have graduated from the program, which has shown "tremendous success" in preparing students for Grade 3, said Bruce Buruma, executive director for the Foundation for Red Deer Public Schools.

"Grade 2 is such an important point because one of the best predictors of high school completion is whether or not a student is at reading level at the end of Grade 3," Buruma said.

So if we can take them over that gap, and make sure that they are ready to be successful with that, it has a huge impact."

Small group instruction with mentor teachers and recent education grads gives the Reading College students a boost before entering the third grade. (Heather Marcoux/CBC)

Eight-year-old Nickolas Kabatoff said it was exciting to be selected for the program.

"You need an invitation from your teacher. So like three or four kids out of your class will get an invitation. It's just fun."

His classmate, seven-year-old Naya Jaber, agreed that Reading College was fun along with giving her improved skills.

"I learned how to write, I learned how to spell, I learned how to read. Lots of things!"

The program is funded through community sponsorships and donations, Buruma said.

"We could not do it without community support, and for that we are so grateful."

The program is designed to increase high school graduation rates by providing early intervention and boosting kids' confidence.

Buruma said he also hopes it helps kids imagine themselves as future Red Deer Polytechnic students.

"We want to have it here on the campus of Red Deer Polytechnic because we want students to see what their future opportunities are," he said.

The current participants in Reading College will graduate on July 30.