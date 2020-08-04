Billowing smoke in Sturgeon County from farm fire
A large barn and a grain silo in Sturgeon County were on fire Monday evening.
Edmonton fire received calls around 6 p.m.
Spokesperson Matt Pretty said Edmonton Fire Rescue received calls just before 6 p.m. about a fire near Highway 28 north of CFB Edmonton.
Edmonton firefighters attended the scene but Sturgeon County was leading the event, he said.
More to come.
Major fire just down hwy 28/ Sturgeon Rd North of 97 st (range Rd 250) <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yeg</a> <a href="https://t.co/BEhc0aPrVy">pic.twitter.com/BEhc0aPrVy</a>—@meg2386
