Edmonton buses ready to be loaded up for food bank campaign

The city's transit service hopes to fill a whole lot of buses and bellies with its 25th annual Stuff A Bus campaign, which begins Wednesday.

Fifteen buses, along with an LRT train and a handful of peace officer cruisers, will be involved in the annual campaign, which got its start in 1995.

"It's exciting to see how ETS Stuff A Bus has grown to include Stuff A Train and Stuff A Cruiser," Eddie Robar, ETS branch manager, said in a Monday news release.

Last year, the campaign gathered 27,700 kilograms of food and $23,500 in donations to help the Edmonton Food Bank support needy families through the holiday season.

"Hunger isn't something that only happens in the festive season, hunger happens all year round," said food bank spokesperson Carly Kincaid Williams.

This year, the food bank has set an overall season campaign goal of 370,000 kilograms of food and $2 million, she said Monday.

"With the amount of people that we see rising, we need more donations of food and funds to make sure that we are able to pass and meet our goals and help feed those hungry people."

Between Wednesday and Sunday, the buses and cruisers will move between different Save-On-Food locations. The specially decorated train will be at the Clareview LRT station on Saturday and the Southgate LRT station on Sunday. Locations and times are posted on the city's website.