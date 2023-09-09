Students, staff at Edmonton elementary school may have been exposed to asbestos

Students and staff at an elementary school in southwest Edmonton may have been exposed to asbestos.

Edmonton Public Schools informed families on Wednesday in a letter following an investigation by Alberta Occupational Health and Safety this summer.

It happened during construction in early May to fix a burst pipe at Greenfield School.

Repair work was done on four rooms during May and June.

The work required drywall to be removed and reinstalled. The demolition occurred between May 2 and May 9, which included six school days.

New drywall was installed on June 5 and 6, which included additional trimming of old drywall.

At the end of June, the division received notification of a concern that appropriate safety protocols were not followed during the repairs at the school.

Superintendent Darrel Robertson said testing shows low levels of asbestos in the school drywall, during a Friday news conference. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

A barrier between the hallway and the door to the room where repairs were happening wasn't airtight enough to ensure asbestos dust didn't migrate into the hallway.

Superintendent Darrel Robertson said testing shows between one to five per cent levels of asbestos in the school drywall.

He apologized to parents during a news conference on Friday.

"We have broken some trust with our families, and we need to rebuild that trust," Robertson said.

"I want our parents to be 100 per cent confident that our work is not resulting in any kind of hazardous material that their kids could be exposed to or our staff."

The federal government banned the use of asbestos in 2018, with limited exclusions, as it can cause life-threatening diseases, such as asbestosis, mesothelioma and lung cancer.

According to Health Canada, asbestos was common in building materials until 1990.

More than 500 students attend Greenfield School, which was built in 1968.

Mitigation efforts

The school year has proceeded according to schedule, with air testing meeting the division's safety standards.

According to the school division, all planned work with materials containing asbestos has been completed.

Work has resumed on the initial classrooms but is only completed in the evenings or weekends when students are absent. Repairs are expected to take about a month to complete.

The division is investigating all aspects of the incident and working with an external investigator.

While the investigation is ongoing, an independent contractor is completing the repair work with the supervision of independent hazardous material consultants.

Since the incident, the school has been cleaned, temporary walls installed to isolate the construction area, and air filters replaced with continuous air testing.

Tyler Buchan has a daughter in fourth grade and said the news is concerning.

"I feel like the board and the superintendent recognize that something went wrong, and they're trying to make amends, and I appreciate that," he said.

"I wish it hadn't have happened."

The division advises families to seek further health information from medical professionals.