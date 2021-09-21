Parents, labour union seek injunction against Alberta's move to end mask mandates for students

Alberta's decision to eliminate mask mandates for school-aged children, which became effective today, is being challenged in court.

Edmonton law firm Roberts O'Kelly Law filed an application Sunday for an emergency injunction to reinstate the mask mandate for students.

The applicants include the parents of five immunocompromised children and the Alberta Federation of Labour (AFL) which represents about 170,000 unionized Alberta workers.

The application asks that the public health order exempting students from wearing masks in school be rescinded pending a judicial review of the policy and how the decision to end the mandate was reached.

Lawyers involved are in an Edmonton courtroom Monday, waiting to have the application heard.

Removing universal masking in schools forces many children to choose between their education and their health and in some cases, their life.​​​​​​ - Sharon Roberts

"Removing universal masking in schools forces many children to choose between their education and their health and in some cases, their life," Sharon Roberts, a partner with Roberts O'Kelly Law, said in a statement.

The application argues that the sudden end of the masking mandate infringes on the charter rights of immunocompromised children.

It alleges that the order is a policy based on politics, not public health — and that the decision was made not by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, but by government officials who don't have jurisdiction over public health restrictions.

As of Monday, students in Alberta schools are no longer required to wear masks. Children 12 and under don't have to wear masks in any setting.

The decision was announced by Premier Jason Kenney last week. Hinshaw outlined the change in a public health order later in the week.

The injunction application asks that the mask mandate remain in place in schools until at least March 1, or until the application can be reviewed by the court.

On Twitter, Premier Jason Kenney characterized the application as a political manoeuvre that threatens the well-being of Alberta children.

'Let kids be kids'

"The [Alberta Federation of Labour] is in court today seeking an order to force all kids to wear masks in school," Kenney said on Twitter Monday morning.

"The AFL is a legal affiliate of the NDP. Children have carried an unfair share of the burden during COVID. It's time for the NDP and AFL to stop. Let kids be kids!"

The <a href="https://twitter.com/ABFedLabour?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ABFedLabour</a> is in court today seeking an order to force all kids to wear masks in school.<br><br>The AFL is a legal affiliate of the NDP.<br><br>Children have carried an unfair share of the burden during Covid.<br><br>It’s time for the NDP and AFL to stop.<br><br>Let kids be kids! —@jkenney

The case alleges that the decision to end the mask mandate was political, swayed by the demands of protesters at the Coutts, Alta., border blockade.

Only the chief medical officer of health or another medical officer of health have the legislative authority to render a decision under the public health act, the application says.

But it alleges that Hinshaw did not make the decision to end the mask mandate.

"The decision was made by the premier, ministers and/or cabinet, and therefore without jurisdiction under the Public Health Act," the application says. "Further and/or in the alternative, the decision is unlawful as it was improperly based on the demands of an illegal blockade to the exclusion of most if not all public health evidence."

The application calls on the courts to order Hinshaw to make "a new decision, herself, and in accordance with her obligations under the Public Health Act."

The applicants challenge what they describe as Education Minister Adriana LaGrange's strict "prohibition" against schools enforcing their own mask mandates.

Within hours of Tuesday's announcement about the pending end of masking for students, LaGrange issued a statement informing school boards they don't have the authority to enforce masking in the classroom.

"We are seeking an immediate pause of the decision to remove masking, as well as the incorrect assertion that school boards cannot continue their own mandates," Orlagh O'Kelly, co-counsel on the application, said in a statement.

The decision was made without adequate time for school boards to review and address the needs of all students, and without proper notice to families, O'Kelly said.

Banning schools from making their own decisions and from requiring masks violates the rights of school-aged children, she said.

"Parents want schools open, but open to all regardless of disability, which means keeping the mandate in place."

If the court agrees to hear the case, the applicants will bring evidence showing that the decision to lift the mask mandate was premature, AFL president Gil McGowan said.

"The decision by the government and the related order by Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw, was premature, reckless and irresponsible," McGowan said in a statement Monday.