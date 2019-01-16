Driver caught at double the speed limit among those nabbed in Strathcona County

Four speed demons caught in Strathcona County have been fined big bucks and had their licences suspended, and RCMP are warning other motorists to slow down and stay safe.

The four cases highlighted Wednesday by police were:

a driver caught going 146 km/h in a 70 km/h zone who was fined $1,500 and got a 60-day licence suspension.

a driver caught going 171 km/h in a 100 km/h zone who was fined $1,500 and got a seven-day licence suspension.

a driver caught going 187 km/h in a 100 km/h zone who was fined $1,500 and a got a six-day licence suspension.

a driver caught going 112 km/h in a 50 km/h zone who was fined $1,500 and a got a seven-day licence suspension.

"The faster you're driving, the harder it is to avoid sudden obstacles and the longer it takes you to stop," Cpl. Shayne Gudmundson of Strathcona County RCMP said Wednesday in a news release.

"Driving at an excessive speed makes you much more likely to cause serious injury or death to yourself or to those around you. Speed limits exist for public safety reasons, and we are committed to targeting those who place the public in danger."

The RCMP news release offered a reminder that driving a few km/h over the posted speed limit: