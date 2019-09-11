Strathcona RCMP officer charged with assault after altercation in his home

An RCMP officer based in Sherwood Park has been charged with assault after an incident in his home last month.

Strathcona RCMP Const. Matthew Howson, 35, was charged last week, police said in a news release Wednesday.

RCMP said Howson was involved in an altercation with "a member of the public" in his home on Aug. 31.

He was off-duty at the time.

Howson, a member of the RCMP for 10 years, is scheduled to appear in Sherwood Park provincial court on Oct. 16.

He is currently off-duty. His duty status is under review. Once the criminal charges have been resolved, his duty status will again be reviewed, police said.