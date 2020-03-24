Edmonton police looking for Grand Am that may be connected to January apartment fire

Edmonton police are looking for the occupants of a white car that was seen driving around a Whyte Avenue-area parking lot just before a January fire in an apartment building was believed to have started.

The Jan. 6 arson fire at Whyte Champagne apartments, a three-storey building at 10625 83rd Ave., forced 13 people out of their homes and caused almost $700,000 damage.

On Tuesday, police released CCTV footage from a camera overlooking a parking lot in the area.

The video, taken at about 2:15 a.m., shows a white Pontiac Grand Am pulling into the parking lot, stopping for a short period, then backing up and repositioning the vehicle so that its front end pointed toward the lane.

The passenger is seen getting out of the car, leaving the parking lot, and then returning some time later.

Edmonton Fire Rescue was called to the complex at about 3:45 a.m. when the fire was discovered in a hallway in the lower level of the building. Flames reached the second floor, causing damage to several floor joists and electrical wiring.

The total damage estimate is $675,000: $350,000 to the structure and $325,000 to the contents.

Police believe the individual in the video may have information about the investigation.