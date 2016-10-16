Strathcona County considers bylaw to contend with stray cats

Roaming cats, prone to killing birds and defecating in flower beds, have Strathcona County pondering a bylaw to crack down on the wayward animals.

During its regular public meeting Tuesday, council voted unanimously for administration to explore enforcement options, including new bylaws, fines and licensing rules.

Coun. Bill Tonita, who introduced the motion, said problem cats have become a nuisance and many residents have their claws out.

"Over the past two years I've probably had more letters, more emails on cats than any other issue facing the county," Tonita said in an interview with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"People are fed up."

'My home is my castle'

Currently, the county doesn't have a cat bylaw or a facility to house any strays picked up in the region.

Residents are encouraged to keep unwanted cats off their lawns with chicken wire, a water hose, cat repellent or plants they are known to hate like pennyroyal and rue.

Most large municipalities in Alberta have some sort of cat regulation included in their animal control bylaws. Edmonton, Calgary, Red Deer, Leduc, Fort Saskatchewan, Spruce Grove and Stony Plain all regulate them.

Some sort of regulation is long overdue, Tonita said.

"We have people who have sandboxes in their yard and their kids can't play because of the cats are going and making a mess," he said.

"People are saying, 'My home is my castle and I should be able to have a yard that's free of pests wandering through.'"

The bylaw would focus on Sherwood Park, Tonita said.

The same rules should not apply to the rural outskirts of the county where barn cats act as effective rodent control and can roam without interfering with neighbouring properties.

The bylaw should also include stiff penalties for anyone found discarding unwanted cats, said Coun. Glen Lawrence.

The county has become a dumping ground, and the "heartbreaking" practice has also created a cat problem for rural landowners like him.

Lawrence said he has trapped four feral cats on his property this week. He's getting them fixed but it has cost him money and time.

It's an expense most people are unwilling to pay, Lawrence said.

"I've found a home for them but the work has been incredible to get somebody," he said.

"We have looked at just about every rescue in the province, I think we're up to 12, and they just won't take them. They say, 'We're overflowing with cats.'

"Of course, some of my neighbours say, 'You're an idiot. 'Why don't you take the 25-cent way?' Which is lead poisoning … but it's not the cats' fault because irresponsible people come out and dump them."

Administration will consult with residents and examine the regulations being enforced in other Alberta municipalities before returning to council with a report detailing the cost implications of a bylaw. The report is expected to be completed in early 2020.

Kath Oltsher, founder of Zoe's Animal Rescue said she would like to see a pet licensing and tagging bylaw that includes a spay and neuter program.

"With the right bylaws, we can reduce cat overpopulation so much," Oltsher said.

"Cats are prolific. They can have a litter of kittens and the mother can be in heat again in a matter of weeks."

With no regulation in place, volunteer-run non-profits like hers have been picking up the slack in dealing with Strathcona's stray cat population, Oltsher said.

The agencies, however, are often at capacity.

"We take in cats from all the counties around Edmonton but we can only take in so many," she said.

"And the pressure is so hard on us because how do you say no?"