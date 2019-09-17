Strathcona County RCMP to provide update on November community centre explosions

RCMP in Strathcona County have scheduled a news conference for Tuesday afternoon to provide an update on last November's explosions in the parkades of a county community centre.

The incident on Nov. 6, 2018, started with an explosion at about 6:30 p.m. in the Strathcona County Community Centre's parkade.

When police arrived, they found an injured 21-year-old man inside a vehicle. Kane Kosolowsky later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A second explosion in the parkade happened at about 8:15 p.m. while emergency crews were investigating.

Criticism has been levelled at the county's response to the incident, particularly in connection with the fact that officials remained mum on the unfolding drama as speculation and panic filled social media channels.

It wasn't until about 1 a.m., more than six hours after the incident began, that Strathcona County finally issued a statement urging people to avoid the area due to a "police matter."

In May, Mayor Rod Frank said that an external review was underway to look at all aspects of the response, "from its emergency operations centre, business continuity management, recovery services and information and communication."

More to come