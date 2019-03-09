1st degree murder charges laid in Strathcona County death

Alberta RCMP have charged four men with first degree murder and are on the hunt for a fifth suspect in the death of a man whose remains were found in an industrial area of Strathcona County last September.

The body of Edmonton's Aldane Mesquita was discovered around 5 a.m. on Sept. 13. He was 33 years old.

Four men have been charged with first degree murder, kidnapping and aggravated assault in his death, Strathcona County RCMP said in a news release on Saturday.

A fifth suspect is wanted on charges of first degree murder, kidnapping, and aggravated assault. The suspect — who has ties to Edmonton, North Battleford and Montreal — remains at large, RCMP said.

Four days after his body was found, police had not yet identified Mesquita and released two composite sketches of his face.

Police also released a photograph of a white cube van thought to be connected to the investigation.

At the time, police said they had already spoken with the van's registered owner and wanted to hear from anyone who had seen it in their neighbourhood or on the road between Sept. 11 and Sept. 13.

Mesquita was positively identified by RCMP on Sept. 28.

RCMP said they released Mesquita's name in the hopes someone will provide information that can help further the investigation.

An autopsy was performed in Edmonton in September but RCMP have not released the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Strathcona County RCMP or Crime Stoppers.