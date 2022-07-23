Strathcona County RCMP investigating arson in new residential development

Police are investigating an arson in Sherwood Park, Alta., just east of Edmonton, after emergency crews responded to a fire there Saturday morning.

"The investigation is determined to be arson based on the fact that fire investigators found an unknown accelerant on the scene," said Cpl. Brent Dobinson, an RCMP spokesperson.

First responders, including Strathcona County RCMP, responded to a house fire near the Summerwood area around 4 a.m., Dobinson said.

When officers arrived, they saw a home was completely burned to the foundation and a neighbouring home was engulfed in flames with extensive damage, he said.

Three residential buildings under development were also affected by the fire, he said, adding that the units were vacated and surrounded by a park area.

"Fortunately, those homes were the only ones located in that area and it was quite some distance... before any other residents would have been affected," Dobinson said, noting they were about 35 to 65 metres away from any other residences.

Strathcona County firefighters eventually extinguished the fire.

No one was reported injured.

The investigation is ongoing.