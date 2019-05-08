Strathcona County library reopens 6 months after explosions

Pat Sywenky showed up at the Strathcona Library well before the doors opened. But the Ardrossan, Alta., woman came prepared for the wait.

She'd brought a book.

Promptly at 9:30 a.m., the library doors opened, a cheer went up from the assembled crowd and the wait — six months since explosions in the adjacent parkade shut down the Strathcona County Community Centre — was over.

"It has been quite a journey," Sharon Siga, the library's chief executive officer, said in a statement. "But I think that I can safely speak for all of our staff when I say how great it is to welcome our patrons back to our home."

The library was closed following two explosions and a fire in the community centre parkade on Nov. 6, 2018. A 21-year-old man found injured inside a vehicle in the parkade died of what police said were self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

In the months since the blast, extensive cleaning and restoration have taken place, at a total cost of about $14 million.

The bulk of the costs, which were covered by insurance, were spent cleaning each of the library's more than 200,000 items, as well as replacing all the carpeting and the ceiling tiles, said Strathcona County Mayor Rod Frank.

Strathcona County Mayor Rod Frank (right) and library CEO Sharon Siga (centre) enter the Strathcona County Library when it reopened on Wednesady morning. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

The parkade, which is also reopened, now has brighter lights and security improvements.

Frank said he wasn't surprised by the robust crowd that had gathered for the Wednesday morning re-opening of the "community hub.

"The theme today is to welcome everybody back," he said. "The parkade's open, the library's open, come down here and do your normal business."

As for Sywenky, after six months that included ventures to libraries in Edmonton and Fort Saskatchewan, she's just happy to have the library's wide variety of items back at her disposal.

"I've just been itching to get back."