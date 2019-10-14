Woman killed in Strathcona County highway crash
Collision happened Sunday evening
A woman was killed Sunday in a highway collision east of Edmonton.
RCMP were called to the scene of the crash around 8:20 p.m. on Highway 21 in Strathcona County.
The woman, a passenger in the vehicle, died at the scene, RCMP said in a news release.
The driver had unknown injuries, RCMP said.
As of 12 p.m., a collision analyst was en route to the scene.
Following an hours-long closure, Highway 21 between Township Road 522 and Township Road 520 is again open to traffic.
No further information on the crash by provided by RCMP.
Update: Hwy21 btwn Hwy14 and Hwy628, near Sherwood Park - Road Reopened. (7:17am) <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yegtraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yegtraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ABRoads?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ABRoads</a> <a href="https://t.co/iGYHTLqwHK">https://t.co/iGYHTLqwHK</a>—@511Alberta