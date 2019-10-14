Woman killed in Strathcona County highway crash

A woman was killed Sunday in a highway collision east of Edmonton.

RCMP were called to the scene of the crash around 8:20 p.m. on Highway 21 in Strathcona County.

The woman, a passenger in the vehicle, died at the scene, RCMP said in a news release.

The driver had unknown injuries, RCMP said.

As of 12 p.m., a collision analyst was en route to the scene.

Following an hours-long closure, Highway 21 between Township Road 522 and Township Road 520 is again open to traffic.

No further information on the crash by provided by RCMP.