Witnesses report hearing explosion at Sherwood Park community centre

RCMP are responding to a fire at Strathcona County Community Centre in Sherwood Park. Witnesses who spoke to CBC News report hearing an explosion at the building.​

Chelsea Thoen was at the Strathcona County Library Tuesday night when she heard a "huge bang."

"The whole building was shaking and you could barely hear anything except for everything shaking," Thoen said.

Thoen said alarms started going off and those in the library began evacuating the building. She told CBC News that a firefighter told her to get out and "start running."

Police have blocked off the roads in the area to investigate and are asking the public to stay away from the area due to safety concerns.

Chris Cummings's grandmother lives in Bedford Village, which is very close to the community centre. He said he arrived around 7 p.m. and shortly after, he was told the building would need to evacuate due to a fire at the library.

Cummings said he helped 15 to 20 seniors evacuate to nearby St. Theresa Catholic School.

"It was a pretty quick evacuation from what it looked like," said Cummings. "Some of them were just in their housecoats."

Cummings said expects the residents of the building won't be able to return tonight.

A tweet from the Strathcona County library stated that the library would be closed until noon on Wednesday due to "a facility problem."