Strathcona County Community Centre could reopen next week, officials say

Some areas of the Strathcona County Community Centre in Sherwood Park are expected to reopen to the public next week.

County officials offered that tentative timeline at a news conference on Friday.

The centre has been shut down since Tuesday evening, when two explosions went off in the parkade.

The complex houses the county's council chambers, community centre, library and meeting rooms. In all, about 600 county staff have been displaced.

Strathcona County Fire Chief Jeff Hutton said the goal is to reopen the county hall portion of the complex "some time next week," while the community centre will take longer.

An engineering company hired to assess the building found no structural damage, Hutton said.

The next steps will include environmental tests and cleaning. Once that work is completed, essential services will reopen first, with others to follow, he said.

Library services have been moved to the pro shop of the Broadmoor Golf Course at 2100 Oak Street and will be offered starting Saturday at 1 p.m.

Legislative services and customer service will temporarily operate out of the Glen Allan Recreation Complex at 199 Georgian Way.

Counselling services will be offered to members of the public at Millennium Place.

The RCMP said Friday the major crimes unit, the explosives disposal unit and the forensic identification unit are still investigating in the parkade.

Meanwhile the county is contacting the owners of about 100 vehicles which remain in the parkade, Hutton said.