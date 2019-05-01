Man, 65, dead after collision with semi-truck in Strathcona County

A 65-year-old man is dead after his vehicle collided with a semi-truck Monday evening in Strathcona County, Alta.

The man was originally reported as an possible impaired driver at 10:19 p.m. Monday, according to RCMP.

Police located the suspect vehicle at the intersection of Highway 21 and Baseline Road. RCMP tried to stop the vehicle but were unsuccessful. The vehicle fled was seen driving erratically northbound on Highway 21. Police did not pursue it due to safety concerns.

A short time later the vehicle collided with a semi-truck that was turning south onto Highway 21 from Highway 16.

The 65-year-old driver was declared dead at the scene and the driver of the semi-truck had minor injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate., though police said no charges will be laid and no further updates are anticipated.