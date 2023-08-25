Development on 99th Street has been stagnant for years. What happened?

For the past four years, residents in Strathcona have strolled down 99th Street past a boarded-up vacant lot where a community gathering place once stood.

Sitting across the street from a former dry cleaner and Route 99 Diner on 89th Avenue, the lot is now up for judicial sale. Residents say the area has a gap in amenities since the building disappeared.

"It was like a neighbourhood hub. It had this small grocery store that was great for running and grabbing a few things you needed for dinner," said Gord Lacey, a resident in the area.

The locally owned grocery store had served the community for 85 years . The building also housed a hairdresser, wine bar, restaurant, and Wild Earth Bakery.

All of that was demolished to make way for the 1932 by Bateman project, heralded as Strathcona's first mixed-use luxury condo high-rise. The proposal from Bateman Properties, in partnership with development companies, hoped to build a 31-storey tower initially.

The project was scaled back twice after community pushback and changing market conditions.

Lacey said that the community is disappointed nothing ever materialized.

"It's a bummer … there's a lot of people frustrated that there was [a] promise of a new building going up, there was a promise of a grocery store going back in, and that hasn't come."

"Anything's better than having a pit or boarded-up property," he said. "It's just a small but visible part of the neighbourhood that's stagnant."

Judicial sale listed for $4.4 million

Court documents show 1932 by Bateman received a loan in April 2020 for $3.5 million from Canada ICI Capital Corporation.

Over two years later, the lender filed a lawsuit against the group and its affiliates, saying that the mortgage had matured and the defendants had not paid amounts due. In May 2023, they estimated the outstanding amount to be about $3.8 million.

Through a lawyer, CBC requested a comment from 1932 by Bateman, but did not hear back in time for publication. Multiple attempts were made to contact the last development partner, Pangman Developments, but no response was received.

In November 2022, the lender made an application requesting a judicial sale. The land is currently for sale on behalf of the Court of the King's Bench, listed at $4.4 million.

Kisten Goa has lived in the neighbourhood almost her entire life and had her first job at the former grocery store. She said that since then, a lot has changed.

"I just avoid walking on 99th Street in general and I think most people in this community do because it's not a friendly place to walk."

Goa said that she worries young families have been priced out of the area and that projects that would increase density, like the 1932 by Bateman proposal, face community pushback and struggle to materialize.

"Everyone thinks Strathcona is vibrant … but it's been on a slow decline and we're losing population."

She said without greater population density it makes commercial spaces less feasible.

Residents say new kids on the block give some hope

The Bateman property isn't the only example of land that has sat empty on 99th Street.

The Todd Cleaners shut down in 2019 following a dispute about soil contamination in the area. The lot sat empty until recently the Colombian Coffee Bar & Roastery moved into one half of the historic building — following a remediation process for the contaminated land.

On the east corner across from the diner, the former Catholic Social Services building went up for sale that same year. It also sat empty until about nine months ago, when Beljan Developments purchased it.

Dave Hennessey, chief operating officer of Beljan, said that the company noticed a gap in amenities in an area that used to have plenty of successful retail offerings.

"It was all taken away when the building was knocked down. So we looked at this and said, you know what, it's a really great neighbourhood. It's on a busy road. It's a cool building — it checked a lot of boxes for us."

Hennessey said he thinks timing has been the real issue for developers in the area.

"This area, in particular, I don't think is any harder or riskier than any others."

Hennessey said the coincidence of multiple spaces shutting down in the area around the same time was exacerbated by the pandemic, increasing interest rates, and construction costs.

Beljan hopes to complete a renovation of the building and have multiple retail offerings in the summer of 2024.

Santiago Lopez, co-owner of the Colombian, said that, similar to Beljan, they saw potential in the gaps in amenities.

"I saw that building had gone, had disappeared across the street, and there was a big need."

Moving into the former dry cleaners allowed them to renovate the space and keep some historic design features. It also fits into the mandate of the company.

"Every shop that we have opened goes into communities that need that gathering spot," Lopez said.

They plan to open the location in October.