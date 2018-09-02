Boy, 8, dies after canoe swept away by storm in Lac La Biche

An eight-year-old boy died Saturday night after a canoe was swept away during a storm in Lac La Biche.

The boy was out canoeing with a 13-year-old child when a storm moved in and winds picked up, RCMP said in a news release.

Then, family and friends lost sight of the canoe and called police for help.

RCMP were called to the Poplar Point area shortly after 6 p.m.

Police searched the area with assistance from local Fish and Wildlife officers.

The 13-year-old was found unharmed and was taken to hospital for examination. The 8-year-old was found soon after.

CPR was initiated on the boy, but he died in hospital.

RCMP are not releasing the child's name. Lac La Biche Victim Services is providing assistance to family and friends of the boy who died.

"The Lac La Biche RCMP would like to take this opportunity to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of those involved," police said.