Edmonton's mayor says a preliminary assessment shows storm damage to Rogers Place is not structural and the arena will be able to hold upcoming National Hockey League games.

Photos of Thursday night's flooding and damage to the arena's roof are concerning, Don Iveson said Friday.

But he said it appears there is only cosmetic damage to the roof's surface.

Iveson said the four-year-old arena, part of a $613.7-million project in Edmonton's downtown, is sound.

Oilers Entertainment Group (OEG), which owns the arena, says the venue will be ready for NHL hockey.

A "thorough assessment" has determined that the damage was due to hail and significant water flow putting excess pressure on the arena's storm drainage system, causing two pipe couplings to fail, OEG said in a statement Friday.

The pipe couplings that failed were above Ford Hall and the Mezzanine Level corridor on the building's southwest side. Water damage is restricted to those two areas, OEG said.

Workers inspect the damage caused by flooding at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alta., on Thursday, July 16, 2020. (Craig Ryan/CBC)

There was also minor wind damage to the parapet flashing on the building's roof.

OEG said it doesn't foresee any significant delays or barriers to the Oilers training camp or preparation to host the 2020 NHL playoffs.

Water pours off a section of Rogers Place following a thunderstorm in Edmonton, Alta., on Thursday, July 16, 2020. (Craig Ryan/CBC)

Edmonton and Toronto were chosen as hub cities for the NHL playoffs that were suspended when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March.

Teams are to arrive in the cities in just over a week and games are to start Aug. 1.