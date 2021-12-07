Future unclear for Stony Plain, Alta., curling rink after fire

The future of Stony Plain's curling rink, destroyed by fire in June, is unclear.

Westridge Curling Club plans to rebuild a curling rink, whether in a standalone building or as part of a new municipal recreation centre.

Club president Kevin Hedley told CBC's Edmonton AM on Tuesday they are still waiting to see how much the insurance payout will be.

"We got an update last week," Hedley said. "The insurance company is getting bids in to see what the value of the rink was worth. Until we get that, we can't move forward quite yet."

Hedley said he hopes it will be enough to cover the cost of a new facility otherwise they might have to consider some fundraising options.

Hedley said the club is talking with the town about the rink being part of the Stony Plain Recreation Centre, an $80 million project proposed for 2024 at the Glenn Hall Arena site. He hopes to have an answer within six months.

The 63-year-old curling rink, a fixture in the community west of Edmonton, was getting a new roof when the attic caught fire at around 6 p.m. on June 23.

"It was deemed a no-fault accident, by the investigation, as the contractor did follow all the proper protocols and everything," Hedley said.

He said a number of circumstances including the insulation, sawdust, wood chips and the high temperatures contributed to the fire.

All 220 members of the club had to be relocated to other clubs in St. Albert and Edmonton, where "they all were accepted with open arms," Hedley said.

Many of the clubs that took in members also agreed to refund a percentage of their fees as a donation to help with the rebuild, he said.

"The curling community is great."

In the meantime, the club is still doing business, having recently re-elected their board, holding fundraisers and discussing sending teams to the 2022 Curling Alberta Club Championships.

Besides curling, the rink was also used as a community hub.

"We used it for renting out to businesses, for parties," he said. "It was used for phys-ed for local schools."

He said the rink hosted some of the best bonspiels in the area with a full audience every year.

"So it's definitely going to be missed for sure."