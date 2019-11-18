Children escape serious injuries as Stony Plain school bus tips over in ditch

No students were seriously hurt when a school bus rolled Monday morning in Stony Plain, RCMP say.

The bus was on Forest Drive near Highway 779 at 8 a.m. when it slid off the road, RCMP said in a news release.

Around 35 students from the Evergreen Catholic Separate School Division and the Parkland School Division were on the bus, RCMP said.

No serious injuries have been reported, police said. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, RCMP said.

Parents of the students have been informed and the school is providing support, RCMP said.

A tweet from the Parkland School Division said icy conditions in a rural subdivision north of Muir Lake School caused a bus to "tip over into the ditch."

The children involved are being taken to Muir Lake School, school officials said.