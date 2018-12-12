Stony Plain doctor accused of having sexual relations with vulnerable patients

A Stony Plain doctor is accused of having sexual relations with four of his patients and prescribing opioids to a patient exhibiting signs of addiction.

Dr. Sanjeev Bhardwaj is accused of becoming involved sexually with vulnerable patients and failing to meet the minimum standard of care of a family physician.

The charges under the Health Profession Act were considered Wednesday at a hearing tribunal at the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta.

Bhardwaj prescribed high levels of opioids to a patient between 2005 and 2015, "despite being aware of signs of aberrant behaviour and addiction," according to hearing notice issued by the college.

The notice alleges Bhardwaj had sexual relations with that same patient between 2010 and 2014, contrary to the college's sexual boundary violations.

Bhardwaj is also accused of being sexually involved with three other "vulnerable patients" between 2006 and 2014.

"During the period of 2011 to 2016 you reported to the college on your annual renewal information form that you had not engaged in a sexual or inappropriate personal relationship with a patient when you knew that such answer was false," the notice reads.

The hearing is expected to conclude in January when possible sanctions against Bhardwaj will be determined.