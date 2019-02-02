Stony Plain RCMP officer charged with assault following vehicle pursuit

A member of the Stony Plain RCMP has been charged with assault after allegedly using excessive force during an arrest last October.

Const. Dorian Tooze was charged following an investigation by a neighbouring RCMP detachment, RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

The incident occurred following a chase, RCMP said.

RCMP members used a spike belt to stop a work vehicle believed stolen, the release said.

The driver lost control of the vehicle while attempting to turn and was arrested and handcuffed.

Tooze was accused of using excessive force while restraining the driver.

The 24-year-old is scheduled to appear in Stony Plain provincial court on May 1.

There is no change to Tooze's duty status.